LPG import to overcome energy crisis: official

LANDIKOTAL: After the arrival of the first consignment of the liquefied petroleum gas via Torkham border, the customs authorities on Wednesday said that as per the agreement, Russia and the Central Asian Republics would export 0.2 million metric tonnes of LPG to Pakistan every month.

Collector Customs Appraisement Torkham Muhammad Ashfaq told the media that the first consignment of 21 tankers loaded with LPG had reached the country via the Torkham border.

He said Pakistan had signed agreements to import petroleum products from Russia, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. He added that monthly 0.2 million metric tonnes of LPG would be imported from the Central Asian countries and Russia, which would help reduce the shortage of LPG in the country.

Muhammad Ashfaq said three routes would be used to import the petroleum goods from Russia, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. He explained that despite the sea route some portion of petroleum products would be imported via Taftan border of Iran and Torkham border with Afghanistan.

The official said that in one week 21 trucks loaded with 735 tonnes of LPG had arrived in the country from Russia via Afghanistan. He said Pakistani power generating companies had signed deals with Russian companies to import 65,000 metric tonnes LPG every month.

The official said that as per the customs policy they had established a decanting station within 10-kilometre near the border inside Pakistan where the LPG would be transferred from the Russian trucks into Pakistani tankers for onward transportation.

Welcoming the LPG import from Russia, traders, customs clearing agents and businessmen, including Sharif Khan and Salim Jan said the LPG import from Russia was the milestone and this would open doors for businessmen to start import and export with Russia and the central Asian countries.

They asked the government to facilitate traders to export Pakistani goods to European countries. Salim Jan said the LPG import from Russia and Central Asian Republics would help overcome the energy crises and bring down the prices of petroleum products.