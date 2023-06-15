 
June 15, 2023
Peshawar

Four wounded

By Bureau report
June 15, 2023

PESHAWAR: Four people were wounded in a gas cylinder blast in Landi Arbab area on Wednesday.An official said three women and a child were burnt in a gas cylinder blast in a house in Mujtaba Colony in Landi Arbab. They were shifted to hospital.