Corruption evidence uncovered in Battagram

BATTAGRAM: Anti-Corruption Department in the district has uncovered evidence of corruption in several departments in the district during the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Corruption was committed in the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), the Communication and Works (C&W) Department, and the Education Department, said sources in the anti-corruption authorities.

They said that those who have been embezzling the nation’s funds would face action soon. They also stated that the operation had been carried out under the guidance of the Provincial Director of Anti-Corruption Arif Khan Yousafzai and Assistant Director Tufail Khan.

The technical team of the Anti-Corruption Department would soon visit Battagram to gather evidence, which would be used to take legal action against the officers and contractors responsible for the substantial losses incurred by the public treasury.