Thursday June 15, 2023
Peshawar

142 arrested in money laundering cases in 5 months

By Bureau report
June 15, 2023

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency, during actions against money laundering, conducted 118 raids and arrested 142 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last five months.

As much as $15,950 and Rs520 million worth of local and foreign currencies were recovered during actions against hundi and hawala.An official said two people were taken into custody on Wednesday.