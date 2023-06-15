142 arrested in money laundering cases in 5 months

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency, during actions against money laundering, conducted 118 raids and arrested 142 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last five months.
As much as $15,950 and Rs520 million worth of local and foreign currencies were recovered during actions against hundi and hawala.An official said two people were taken into custody on Wednesday.
