4 killed over land dispute in Bara

BARA: Four persons were killed over a land dispute in Bara tehsil of Khyber district, officials said on Wednesday.It was learnt that four people identified as Hazratullah, Ziarat Gul, Mubeen Khan and Abdul Malik were asleep in the Fortslope area when their rivals allegedly opened fire on them, killing them on the spot. The accused managed to escape after committing the crime.

Soon after the incident, the police personnel reached the place and shifted the bodies to the hospital for autopsy. The police have lodged the case and launched an investigation.