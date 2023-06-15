Moot concludes: Women termed catalyst for change & hope for future generations

PESHAWAR: The two-day conference on “Unleashing the Economic Potential of KP,” concluded on Wednesday after paying a powerful tribute to remarkable women who were termed a catalyst for change and a hope for future generations.

The moot was organized by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE), at University of Malakand (UoM).

The second day started with the session on “Breaking Barriers: Women’s Journey towards Equality and Empowerment”.

The session celebrated the courage, resilience, and determination of the women who have challenged traditional societal roles and made their own mark.

It was aimed at raising awareness and promoting dialogue, inspiring individuals and communities to break down all the barriers and create a more inclusive society for women. The panelists were the women who are vying for a change, empowering others and fostering a sense of hope for future generations by amplifying their voices.

The speakers included Dr. Feriha Paracha, Shad Begum, Kainat Zia, Shagufta Malik and Dr. Noor Jehan. Women were hailed as pride who never tire or complain but are always ready to contribute to the community.

The excelling women were praised for breaking the stereotypes and paving the way for the future generations of the Pashtun women to dream bigger.

It was noted that the relentless efforts of such women have not gone unnoticed and have served as an inspiration to many.The second session was on “Sustainable Tourism is the way forward for a better tomorrow.”

The panelists said as the tourism industry continues to grow, adding it should be ensured that it becomes sustainable and that the impact on the environment and local communities is minimal. It was stated that academia has a significant role to play in the development of sustainable tourism.

Research and education were termed crucial to promoting sustainable tourism practices and developing new sustainable tourism models.

It was noted that women have traditionally been underrepresented in the tourism industry, particularly leadership roles. The speakers said women’s participation in the tourism industry can have significant economic and social benefits.

It was suggested to create a more sustainable and inclusive tourism industry by empowering women and providing them equal opportunities.

Two other sessions highlighted the importance of balancing technical expertise with interpersonal abilities. There was a discussion on embracing the bio-economy.

Dr. Durre Nayab facilitated the session titled “Youth Voices: Unleashing the Potential of the Next Generation.”