KP govt urged to allocate Rs20b for higher education

MARDAN: Federation of All Pakistan Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) has urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to allocate Rs20 billion for higher education.
According to a statement issued by general secretary of the association Dr Zafar Hayat Khan, a general body meeting of the FAPUASA KP chapter was held on Tuesday to discuss the matters pertaining to the universities, suggest workable solutions and devise future strategies.
It was stressed that the federal government should revisit its decision and make a significant increase in the allocated budget.
The body reiterated its earlier demand from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to allocate Rs20 billion for public sector universities. It further said that after the 18th Amendment, it’s now the responsibility of the provincial government to care about the universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
