Solution to doctors’ problems assured

WANA: Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) Youth Forum president Dr Saddam Wazir met the Provincial Health Minister Dr Riaz Anwar and Health Secretary Mahmood Aslam separately regarding the problems faced by the doctors.

On the occasion, Dr Saddam Wazir discussed various issues related to dental surgeon post and slots for post-graduation in various teaching hospitals. The provincial health minister assured that dental surgeon vacancies would be advertised soon so that the problem could be solved on a priority basis. On the occasion, Provincial Health Minister Riaz Anwar and Health Secretary Mahmood Aslam assured Dr Saddam that MTI would solve the problem of Dera Ismail Khan on a priority basis.

The minister said that before the visit of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, Gomal College of Dentistry, Dera Ismail Khan would be equipped and the faculty would start its services in a few days.