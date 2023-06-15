World Blood Donor Day: Blood donors paid tribute for saving precious lives

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Hematology Services arranged a function to mark the World Blood Donor Day at the Abasyn University on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (relief), Peshawar, Muhammad Imran was the chief while Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem, administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman, chairman Frontier Foundation Hematology Services, director project Laiba Fayyaz, other staff, students and patients suffering from thalassemia and other blood-related diseases and their parents attended the event, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Muhammad Imran, Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem and others paid rich tribute to the donors of blood to save precious lives.

They said that raising awareness among the people about donating blood for the patients suffering from thalassemia and other blood-related diseases was of the paramount importance, which will help the patients get enough blood.

Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem said that the event was part of the World Blood Donor Day (WBDD) being marked on June 14 every year.

Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem said that marking the day was meant to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation, pay homage to the donors and give courage to the patients suffering from thalassemia disease and blood-related diseases.

He said that awareness camps about blood donation would also be arranged throughout the month of June besides organising camps for collection of blood from the donors.

He said that their organisation was holding workshops, walks, seminars and conferences to create awareness about blood donation and the treatment for the patients round the year. He said that the genetic diseases like thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders were spreading fast owing to the lack of awareness among the people.

Administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman briefed the participants about the activities and services of Frontier Foundation being provided to the patients suffering from thalassemia disease and blood-related diseases.