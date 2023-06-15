‘Pakistan has potential to export herbs’

Islamabad:“More herbs can be cultivated in Pakistan. Pakistan has the potential to play a leading role in the export of herbs in the world,” said Hakeem Abdul Bari, head of Research and Development in Hamdard Laboratories of Pakistan.

The research that was done on wheat increased production by 11%,” said Dr. Ahsana Dar Farooq, Dean of Eastern Medicine at Hamdard University. “Those herb seeds come to us on 10 March 2023. They are now growing in the field. Our university and ICCBS are in collaboration on the program and also keeping updates of each other.” The development of herbal medicine industry can not only increase the medical care standard of the country but also play a role in the economy, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro. In recent years, many towns and villages in China have encouraged and guided local people to cultivate herbal medicine, which helped increase their income and become rich.

Changshan village in Anhui, China, is a good example. “Our Herb Planting Demonstration Area was transformed from a barren slope. At present, our village has planted 33 hectares of herbs.” Wang Shimao, secretary of the Changshan Village, said. “Our land used to be barren and drought, which was not suitable for planting traditional cash crops. So we encouraged farmers to use barren slopes and forest land to plant herbs.” At present, more than 300 people in the area are engaged in herbal medicine cultivation, and the village has set up a rural cooperative to help promote local herbal medicine industry.