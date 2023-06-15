Students mesmerise audiences with ballet performance

Islamabad:Westminster School presented its first ever ballet performance, ‘Troupe De Ballet’ at the PNCA, here.

The auditorium was packed with parents, families, and members of the community, gathered to witness an international art form being presented by young students at Westminster School. The stage was lit up with the outstanding performances of over fifty little ballerinas twirling to the music on various compositions, filling the air with anticipation and excitement, creating a tapestry of unity and collaboration. An enchanting evening of ballet, filled with elegance, and the timeless beauty of this revered art form. The audience was swept away by the graceful movements, emotive storytelling, and exceptional technique displayed by the talented ballet performers.

From delicate pas de deux to energetic group ensembles, the production showcased the versatility and range of the dancers. In addition to the exceptional performances, “Troupe de Ballet” featured stage design, lighting effects, and colourful costumes that transported the audience into the realm of the dancers' imagination. The seamless integration of visuals and artistry elevated the overall experience, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.

Everyone in the audience appreciated the hard work and effort of the Ballet Instructor Svetlana from the Russian School of Ballet with over 17 years’ experience of teaching ballet to young girls. The performance was a culmination of months of hard work and practice by the students. The guest of honour, Mitsuhiro Wada, wife of the ambassador of Japan was all praise and appreciated the effort put in by the students of Westminster. The School’s directors, Raheel Sajjad Khan, Eyesha Raheel Khan, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhary and the Principal, Shagun Irfan were seen enthusiastically cheering and motivating the young performers. "We are incredibly proud of our students and their amazing performance. Their dedication and hard work have paid off, and we are thrilled to see them shine on stage." commented Raheel Sajjad Khan."

He further added, “Westminster school is committed to provide students with a well-rounded education. Students are encouraged to take up a range of extracurricular activities, including dance, music, and theatre, to help them discover their passions and unlock their full potential.” The performance was a true testament to the power of the arts and the impact it can have on young people's lives.