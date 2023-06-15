Hundreds of trees removed to develop parking area

Islamabad:Hundreds of fully grown trees have been removed from the green belt to develop a parking area for the new Kutcheri in sector G-11 of the federal capital.

According to the details, the contractor is using heavy machinery to uproot big trees and level the ground to develop the parking area in the Kutcheri for visitors.

The federal government has already issued clear directives that at first no tree would be removed for any development project and, if needed, then trees should be shifted to any other safe location. It is yet to know whether the trees removed from the green belt would be shifted to any other location with the help of heavy transplanting machines acquired by the civic agency for this purpose.

The civic agency has implemented its mitigation plan of planting ten trees in place of one chopped-off tree. The Islamabad High Court too had taken notice of this issue in the past while the National Commission for Human Rights Pakistan had also urged the CDA to stop felling trees for uplift projects.

An official has informed that "We have not allowed any contractor to remove trees for any uplift project let alone development of a parking lot for the visitors. It will not go unnoticed as we will review the situation and if trees have been removed then these will be shifted to other places."

He said "The CDA Board has directed the Environment Wing to take action as per law including confiscation and imposition of fine against illegal cutting and transit of trees. It has also been directed to submit weekly progress reports to the highest authorities. No laxity or negligence will be tolerated in this regard."

When contacted, an official of the climate change ministry maintained "There is a clear and loud message from the government that either the trees will not be removed or these will be shifted to other safe places for uplift projects."