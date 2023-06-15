Beware of fake prize scams

Rawalpindi:Various groups of fraudsters have become active again and this time these are minting money from people on the name of expensive gifts coming from foreign countries.

According to the details, these fraudsters send text messages to people on their Whatsapp numbers and tell them that foreign companies have sent expensive gifts for them after online balloting.

Qadeer Raja, a shopkeeper in Rawalpindi, said, "I received a message from an unknown person on my WhatsApp number. It was an audio message in which sender informed me that his company from the United States has sent a gift of a new iphone to me." "The audio message also carried a gift number and a code besides cell number of a courier company officer whom I was directed to contact with to receive my gift. I made a call and that officer asked for gift number and code," he said.

He said, "I gave him gift number and code and after a gap of few seconds he told me to give him my address. Then he asked me to transfer Rs3,000 to his account number because the company that sent the gift has not paid for courier charges." "I sent him money after which he said I would receive the gift within two days. When two days passed and I received no gift through courier service, I tried to contact that officer but his cell number was not responding," he said. He said, "The WhatsApp number of that person who sent me audio message was also not active. Then I realised that I have fallen prey to a group of fraudulent persons."

In another case the fraudsters used foreign numbers to deceive a person that was informed about a gift of branded dark glasses. He was also asked to pay for courier service that he did. But he also received no gift and lost his money.