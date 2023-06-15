Awareness lecture on lifestyle medicine held

Rawalpindi: ABP&AW held its monthly meeting here on Tuesday at Garrison Officers' Mess. All the members of ABP&AW attended the meeting in anticipation of always learning something from the meet-up.

This time for the monthly meeting, Dr Munira Abbasi was invited who is a medical doctor with triple board certification in Internal med­icine, Endocrinology, and Lifestyle Medicine. She shared her experiences with all the members and enriched the audience with her advice, dos, and don'ts of leading a healthy life, making women aware of the life choices they make in life.

Dr. Munira said that Lifestyle Medicine is a branch of medicine focused on preventive healthcare and self-care dealing with prevention, research, education, and treatment of disorders caused by lifestyle factors and preventable causes of death such as nutrition, physical inactivity, chronic stress, and self-destructive behaviours including the consumption of tobacco products and drug or alcohol abuse.