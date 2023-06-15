Awareness lecture on lifestyle medicine held

Rawalpindi: ABP&AW held its monthly meeting here on Tuesday at Garrison Officers' Mess. All the members of ABP&AW attended the meeting in anticipation of always learning something from the meet-up.
This time for the monthly meeting, Dr Munira Abbasi was invited who is a medical doctor with triple board certification in Internal medicine, Endocrinology, and Lifestyle Medicine. She shared her experiences with all the members and enriched the audience with her advice, dos, and don'ts of leading a healthy life, making women aware of the life choices they make in life.
Dr. Munira said that Lifestyle Medicine is a branch of medicine focused on preventive healthcare and self-care dealing with prevention, research, education, and treatment of disorders caused by lifestyle factors and preventable causes of death such as nutrition, physical inactivity, chronic stress, and self-destructive behaviours including the consumption of tobacco products and drug or alcohol abuse.
