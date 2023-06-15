Winners of wheat, canola production contest

LAHORE:Farmer Abdul Hanan of Toba Tek Singh won the first position in the wheat production competition 2022-23, after obtaining 76.51 maunds per acre and govt will award him a cash prize of Rs0.6 million.

Mehboob Ahmed of Layyah and Allah Bakhish of Khushab were declared second and third for getting production of 70.65 and 69.652 maunds per acre respectively and they will be rewarded with cash prizes of Rs0.5 and Rs0.4m respectively. Similarly, in the canola production contest, Farid Khalid of Jhang was declared the winner.