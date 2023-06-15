MoU signed on enhancing country’s global digital presence

LAHORE:An MoU signing ceremony took place between the Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to symbolise their collaborative efforts.

Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Energy SM Tanveer was the chief guest at the event. The agreement was formalised through the signatures of PBIT CEO Jalal Hasan and PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

Under the terms of the agreement, both organisations will join hands to promote and market PITB's BizLinks project, aiming to enhance Pakistan's global digital presence. The MoU is expected to attract foreign direct investment, elevate Punjab's technological capabilities, and uplift the province's overall outlook.

Addressing the attendees, Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer expressed his contentment with the collaboration between the Punjab Board of Investment & Trade and the Punjab Information Technology Board.

He underscored the significance of revenue augmentation in tackling Pakistan's economic challenges. SM Tanveer emphasised the immense revenue potential in the IT sector and stressed the need for practical measures to amplify its contributions to the economy.

PSIC employees promoted

Following the direction of Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer, Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) has resolved all promotion cases, and the recently promoted employees have expressed their gratitude to the minister and the PSIC managing director for their well-deserved promotions.

The minister emphasised the importance of employees carrying out their duties with diligence and commitment, urging them to fulfill their responsibilities through hard work and dedication.