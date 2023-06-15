JUP leader remembered

LAHORE:Religious leaders and scholars paid tribute to a noted leader of Tehreek Nizam Mustafa, Rafiq Ahmad Bajwa, highlighting his services, dedication and sacrifices for the cause of enforcing Islam in the country through peaceful political struggle.

They were addressing at a ceremony on Wednesday to mark 19th death anniversary of the JUP leader. It was presided over by Allama Ghulam Yasin Qadri Naqshbandi and noted scholar Mansha Qazi was the chief guest. Mansha Qazi termed Rafiq Bajwa a University of Speech, saying he used words a moving and tangible characters standing in front of people. Allama Ghulam Yasin Qadri Naqshbandi said Rafiq Bajwa's politics was for the sake people's rights and welfare.