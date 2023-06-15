Cops’ children visit PSCA

LAHORE:The children of police officers working at the Central Police Office visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here.

During their visit, the young participants were taken to the operation and monitoring centre, where they had a panoramic view of the entire city. SP Ayesha Butt met with them and engaged the children in an intriguing discussion about education and future aspirations. In addition, the children were educated about the significance of the 15 emergency helpline number and the need to be cautious of fake calls. Furthermore, the children were provided with valuable insights into traffic rules and the importance of utilising zebra crossings. Expressing their gratitude, the parents accompanying the children acknowledged the Inspector General (IG) of the Punjab Police for his special attention to the training and development of the police employees' children.