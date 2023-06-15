Cops’ children visit PSCA

LAHORE:The children of police officers working at the Central Police Office visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here.
During their visit, the young participants were taken to the operation and monitoring centre, where they had a panoramic view of the entire city. SP Ayesha Butt met with them and engaged the children in an intriguing discussion about education and future aspirations. In addition, the children were educated about the significance of the 15 emergency helpline number and the need to be cautious of fake calls. Furthermore, the children were provided with valuable insights into traffic rules and the importance of utilising zebra crossings. Expressing their gratitude, the parents accompanying the children acknowledged the Inspector General (IG) of the Punjab Police for his special attention to the training and development of the police employees' children.
This is a ‘unique’ spot in the streets of Krishan Nager because of being littered for weeks. People living in the...
LAHORE:Farmer Abdul Hanan of Toba Tek Singh won the first position in the wheat production competition 2022-23, after...
LAHORE:An MoU signing ceremony took place between the Punjab Board of Investment & Trade and the Punjab Information...
LAHORE:Religious leaders and scholars paid tribute to a noted leader of Tehreek Nizam Mustafa, Rafiq Ahmad Bajwa,...
LAHORE:Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs, Wahab Riaz, visited district Khanewal on...
LAHORE:Punjab University female students have participated in the Pink Games 2023 with their immense talent clinched a...