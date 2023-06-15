594 hardened suspects arrested in May

LAHORE:The Lahore police disclosed that during the month of May, the Dolphin Squad/PRU successfully rescued 7,810 individuals through the helpline 15.

According to the Lahore police spokesman, the emergency helpline recorded an impressive average response time of five to seven minutes. The Dolphin police apprehended 594 hardened suspects, including 97 proclaimed offenders, and 69 court absconders.

Furthermore, during their patrolling activities, they arrested 1,373 suspects involved in street crimes and serious offences. Additionally, the force conducted 14 encounters last month, ensuring that dangerous dacoits faced the consequences of their actions.

The spokesman highlighted the campaign against illegal weapons, resulting in the confiscation of 51 illegal pistols and nine rifles. Furthermore, they arrested 12 offenders engaged in firing in the air and the use of fireworks. Crackdowns targeting kite flying led to the arrest of 46 individuals, who were facing legal proceedings. Regarding the emergency helpline 15, during response operations, the Dolphin squad recovered 39 mobile phones from 78 swindlers and thieves.

During May, the Dolphin officials recovered 421 stolen vehicles and motorcycles and apprehended 101 wheelie-doers.The dolphin official Hafiz Nauman sustained injuries on May 27 and later succumbed to his wounds, he added.