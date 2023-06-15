Certificates distributed

LAHORE:The Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Prof Dr Farooq Afzal distributed certificates among the participants of training workshop on ‘Application of Biostatistics & SPSS’ Organised by the Services Hospital’s Department of Nephrology & Hemodialysis Unit.

A total of 40 participants from various Units of Services Hospital got training in the workshop. Speaking on the occasion, the principal urged the participants to utilise these learning in their professional field so that masses could benefit from professional experience. He said that capacity building was very important in medical education. Head of Nephrology & Hemodialysis Unit Dr Zahid Rafique also spoke on the occasion.