Ombudsperson briefed on harassment complaint system

LAHORE:Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment, Fauzia Waqar, visited Central Police Office and met the IG.
During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding harassment cases and police action against women, children and transgenders. The IG informed her about the various facilities of 1787 complaint system, police protection centres, women safety app for victims of harassment. He said that police Tahaffuz Markaz have provided assistance to more than 6,200 people, including women and transgenders, on complaints of harassment and violence. He said that women officers have been included in the anti-harassment inquiry committee established in each district. He said that immediate action is being taken on harassment complaints through 1787 Complaint System, Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell, Police Tahaffuz Markaz and Punjab Police Public App.
