Effective system can help increase revenue

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Energy SM Tanveer chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review the organisational structure, performance, and future regulations of the Mines and Mineral Department.

Excise Minister Bilal Afzal, DG Mines Raja Mansoor and others attended the meeting. Secretary Babar Aman Babar gave a briefing on the department's performance and informed about the ongoing reforms, process improvements in mining, and measures taken to increase revenue.

During the meeting, SM Tanveer highlighted the accomplishment of the mineral department, stating that it has successfully reached the revenue target of Rs12 billion for the current year. However, he emphasised that by implementing an effective system of penalties and rewards within the department, it can aim even higher, targeting Rs30 to Rs40 billion per annum.

He acknowledged Pakistan's abundant mineral resources and stressed the potential for building a robust economy by harnessing them. He emphasised the department's use of modern technology to fully utilise the wealth of minerals.

Furthermore, SM Tanveer expressed the need for the mineral department to adopt innovative approaches beyond traditional methods to achieve its objectives.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Energy SM Tanveer chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review matters related to the management of the cotton crop.

The meeting decided to take strict action against those involved in the illicit trade of spurious pesticides. Addressing the meeting, the minister emphasised the need for relentless and robust action against individuals involved in the business of counterfeit pesticides. He vowed not to let the mafia jeopardise Punjab’s agriculture, particularly the cotton crop.

He stated that every step would be taken to protect the cotton crop from diseases. Prominent cultivators, including Khalid Mahmood, Dr Muhammad Anjum, and Parvez Akhtar stressed the importance of enhancing the management practices for the cotton crop to shield it from potential destruction. The meeting was attended by agriculture secretary and other officials of the agriculture department.