IG pins badges on promoted DSPs

LAHORE:Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab has said more than 20,000 promotions have been made from constable to DSP rank in four and a half months.

He stated this while addressing the ceremony of installing badges to the officers promoted to the rank of DSP at the Central Police Office today. The families and children of the promoted officers also participated in the ceremony. IG and DIG Headquarters pinned badges to five recently promoted DSPs.

The officers included DSP Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Akram, Habib Ullah, M Arshad and Imran Khurshid. The promoted DSPs were earlier serving in the Anti-Corruption Department. The IG congratulated the officers and directed them to perform their duties more diligently.