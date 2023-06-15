Notification on Lahore Master Plan annulled

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court (LHC) has annulled a notification on the Lahore Master Plan 2050 and directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to submit a complete master plan.
Earlier, LHC Justice Shahid Karim had summoned the consultant LDA Urban Unit on a petition to declare the master plan null and void. The consultant showed his dissatisfaction over the plan. Previously, a report had been presented to the court which was told that the master plan had been approved illegally.
