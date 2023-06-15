City receives scattered rain

LAHORE:Scattered rain was observed in the City here on Wednesday evening while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, it was partly cloudy with humid conditions. Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most areas of the country. However, dust/thunderstorm-rain (with isolated heavy falls & hailstorm) was likely in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, East/South Balochistan and Sindh.

They added intense dust-storm/thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls were expected in lower Sindh and gusty winds were likely in plain areas of the country.

Rainfall was witnessed at several cities, including Joharabad, Murree, Rawalpindi, Narowal, Islamabad, Bhakkar, Hafizabad, Kakul, Dir, Bannu, DI Khan, Saidu Sharif, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Rawalakot, Kotli, Chillas, Skardu, Astore, Gilgit, Thatta, Badin, Chhor, Karachi and Kalat.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat and Dalbandin where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, it was 39.3°C and minimum was 26.2°C.