Family protests as man shot dead by guard

LAHORE:A man was shot dead by a security guard of a private housing society over a minor issue in the Sundar area on Wednesday.

The family of the victim staged a protest against the incident. They alleged that the victim Nadir Javed was just passing by Ali Housing Society near Mohlanwal Ada on a bike. The suspect Shafqat, a security guard at the private housing society, shot at him. He received bullet injuries and died. On the other side, the initial police investigations suggested that the victim resorted to firing at a private housing society. The suspect Shafqat also opened fire. The motive behind the incident was described as ‘old enmity’ during the initial investigations.

Five female burglars arrested

Nawankot police arrested five female members of a burglar gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Saima, Shumaila, Ateeqa, Perveen and Ayesha. Police also recovered stolen items worth Rs200,000 from their custody. They also recovered Rs65,000 cash, four mobile phones etc from their custody. The suspects would barge into the house in the guise of maid and steal the valuables. In another incident, the Investigations Police Naseerabad arrested two suspected robbers. The arrested suspects were identified as Afzal Iqbal and Arbaz Ali. Police also recovered Rs50,000 cash, laptop, eight mobile phones and illegal weapons from their custody.

Meanwhile, Sanda Police arrested two members of a Muslim Sheikh dacoit gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Junaid Muslim Sheikh and Naveed Malik. The cases against them were traced in Nawankot, Defence, Civil Lines and Wahdat Colony.

Two bike thieves arrested

Two members of a bike thieves gang were arrested by Chuhng Police. The arrested suspects were identified as Sameer Yasir alias Chand and Ahsan. Two bikes and mobile phones were recovered from their custody.