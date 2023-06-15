Fake beverages factory unearthed, owner booked

LAHORE:An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has registered a case against the owner of a fake carbonated drinks manufacturing factory for forgery, counterfeit and adulteration during a raid in Ferozewala here on Wednesday.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority unearthed the factory after tracing the supply of fizzy drinks in the market. He said that the authority has discarded 1,680 litres of fake drinks of popular brands; 2,160 empty bottles; 7,000 lids and two litres of artificial flavors.

Apart from that, the authority confiscated four water tanks, three gas cylinders, two filling machines, carbonation cooler and a pump during the raid, he added.

He said that fake carbonated drinks were being prepared with hazardous chemicals, loose non-food grade colours, artificial sweeteners, unclean tap water and other harmful ingredients. He said that a consignment of fake beverages was to be supplied to the different local shops and hotels; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action.