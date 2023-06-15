Expressway to be completed in 10 months

LAHORE:Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said the designs of elevated expressway and Wasa’s tunnel boring project have been reviewed for compatibility.

He said that space will be left for Wasa project intersections in the design of the elevated expressway. The designs of the proposed projects will not pose any future constraints due to capacity constraints. The design of the elevated expressway will have space under the pillars as per Wasa requirement.

The commissioner said the proposed elevated expressway and Wasa project were mega projects of the City. A briefing was given on the designs of elevated expressway and tunnel boring project of Wasa in the meeting on the proposed development projects here on Wednesday.

It was informed in the briefing that the route from the elevated expressway to the main boulevard Gulberg to the motorway toll plaza would be completed in just 10 months. It was informed in the briefing that the length of Wasa Trenchless Technology (tunnel boring) Drain is 28km from Larex Colony to Gulshan Ravi.

In the meeting, Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed, Chief Engineer LDA Asrar Saeed, Director Development Javed Rashid Chauhan and Nespak officers gave a briefing.