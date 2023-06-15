 
Thursday June 15, 2023
Lahore

Minister to lead dengue awareness walk

By Our Correspondent
June 15, 2023

LAHORE:Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir will lead an awareness walk with regard to World Dengue Day on Thursday (today). The walk will start at 11AM from the office of Director General Health Services, 24 Cooper Road and culminate at Charing Cross, The Mall.