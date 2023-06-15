SHC suspends detention of three PTI activists under MPO law

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday suspended the detention of three Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf activists under the Maintenance of public Order Ordinance by the home department and ordered their release subject to execution of personal bonds.

The interim order came on petitions filed by the PTI activists, who challenged their detention under the MPO law by the Sindh home department.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the Sindh government issued notifications with regard to the detention of activists and leaders of the PTI under the MPO law for 30 days. They said the impugned notifications had been issued on the request, consultations and recommendations of the provincial IGP and the custody of all detained persons had been placed in different prisons of the province. They said that the notifications were issued on May 12, but despite the lapse of 30 days the detainees were not being released.

They submitted that the arrest and detention of PTI workers under the MPO law was unlawful. The court was requested to declare the MPO notification against PTI workers as unlawful and stop the government from issuing any unlawful order pertaining to harassment in the name of the MPO.

The provincial law officer submitted that two PTI activists, Mohammad Amin and Azhar Hussain, were booked by the Quaidabad police under rioting and arson charges.

A division bench, headed by Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed, inquired the provincial law officer as to what material on the basis of which the impugned order was made. The provincial law officer submitted that he did not have any material and sought time to file para-wise comments on the petitions.

The court observed that since the matter pertains to the liberty of the citizens, the operation of the impugned notifications is suspended and ordered releasing the petitioners subject to executing a PR bond in the sum of Rs10,000 each before the jail superintendent or the police station as the case may be if they are not required in any other cases. The court observed that the petitioners would have to approach the relevant court for obtaining bail in case any criminal case was registered against them after shifting from Karachi.

Filing comments on some petitions, the IGP submitted that local police had received information that PTI activists were instigating people and organizing a sit-in which may have disturbed peace and tranquility and created a serious law and order situation, and such an act on their part would be highly prejudicial to the public safety; therefore, the home department was requested to issue detention orders for the petitioners.

The court also directed the home department to file comments on the petitions against the detention of four other PTI activists under the MPO law. The petitioners’ counsel submitted that Nazar Gul, Abdul Waheed, Shoaib Nazar Malik and Saddurddin were detained under the MPO law and despite the lapse of the 30 days they were not being released by the jail authorities.