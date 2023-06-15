Plea allowed for FIR against five men who ‘brutally killed’ pet dog

A sessions court has allowed an application filed by a citizen seeking registration of an FIR against five men, including a policeman, for allegedly killing his pet dog.

Riaz Hussain, who sells bird food at Hill Park, filed the application before the sessions court (East) seeking directives for the senior superintendent of police (SSP) complaint cell and the Ferozabad SHO to lodge an FIR against five proposed accused, including constable Ali Hassan Shah, for “brutally killing” his dog of a well-known breed.

Additional Sessions Judge Usman Ahmed Khan directed the applicant to approach the police station concerned to record his statement under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), observing that it was a well-established principle of law that any person who appears at the police station, its incharge is bound to record his/her statement and to register an FIR against the proposed accused if any congnisable offence is made out.

He said the applicant was at liberty to appear before the SHO to record his statement, directing the police officer to form his own independent opinion in respect of the alleged crime and proceed as per the law.

The applicant stated that he was gifted a pedigree cub of German shepherd by a well-off person, who was moving abroad, two and a half years ago. He kept the dog and treated it like his son and named it ‘Joji’, he added. Hussain said he despite being very poor managed to feed his pet and had it vaccinated twice a year as a responsible citizen. “Joji was very friendly and always played with kids. It was my last hope in my old age,” he maintained.

On February 9, 2023, the applicant said, he was sleeping at Hill Park when the five proposed accused lured his dog away, adding that three days later, he found its body wrapped in a piece of cloth. He claimed that the dog had been killed with repeated knife strikes and then burned before being dumped.

He said he kept visiting the Ferozabad police station to register the FIR but to no avail. The court was pleaded to order the SHO to lodge the case against the five proposed accused.