Two ‘TTP facilitators’ held

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday claimed arresting two operatives of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan on charges of raising funds for the outfit. The spokesman for the Sindh CTD said the CTD team arrested Fazlur Rehman, son of Muhammad Ismail Ashrafzai, while conducting the first operation in New Karachi Industrial Area and Rahim Afridi, son of Yar Badshah, in the second operation carried out in the Shershah police station limits.
