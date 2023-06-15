Boards dept forms external review committee

The Department of Boards and Universities has established a seven-member external review committee instead of recruiting permanent chairmen, controllers, secretaries and audit officers on merit to make the results of education boards of the province better and transparent.

A formal notification has been issued in this regard. According to the notification, the convener of the committee will be the chairman of the board concerned while the members will include one nominee of the vice chancellor of the nearest public sector university, one nominee of the college education department, one nominee of the school education department, and one nominee of the local administration not blow the rank of assistant commissioner.

The controller of examinations of the relevant board and the secretary of the board will be the coordinator of the committee. Meetings of the committee will be convened by the secretary of the relevant board, prior to announcement of the result of each faculty/group/finalization of successful scrutiny cases.

The committee will randomly verify the results of candidates of each group either from the answer script or the award list or both. It will have the right to make corrections (if any) prior to the announcement of the result and record details in the minutes of its meetings.

All cases of successful scrutiny will consider and forward the recommendations to the chairman (of the relevant board) for approval and implementation. The chairman will preside over the meeting. In his absence, the member present will elect a chairman for that particular meeting. The presence of the controller of examinations will be mandatory. The minutes/recommendations will be drawn by the secretary and signed by all members present in the meeting.

The minutes/recommendations will be implemented in its true sense and spirit. The secretary and the controller of examinations will attend each meeting as observers. The quorum for the meeting of external review committee will be 75 per cent of the total number of members, and a fraction will be counted as one. The tenure of members for the external review committee will be one year.

It should be noted that the eight education boards of Sindh have been deprived of permanent controllers, secretaries and audit officers for the past five years while the posts of chairmen have been vacant for a long time in five boards.