High court turns down JI plea to stop Karachi mayor election

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday turned down the Jamaat-e-Islami’s counsel’s request to grant a stay on the amendment to the local government law that allows unelected persons to contest elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor.

During the hearing of the petition of JI Karachi chief and mayoral candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the counsel requested the court to stop the mayoral election until the decision of the petition challenging the amendments to the LG law.

The counsel said that allowing unelected persons to contest elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor is against the spirit of Article 140-A of the constitution as well as the LG law, according to which only elected representatives can contest mayoral polls.

He said that it was a basic condition in the LG law that only elected persons would be part of the electoral process, which was removed by the provincial government through an impugned amendment.

He questioned the eligibility of an unelected person to run the office of the city mayor, including dealing with its administrative as well as financial matters.

An SHC division bench headed by Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed asked the counsel what the outcome will be if the election is stopped. The counsel said administrators are looking after the affairs of the metropolitan and district corporations.

The provincial advocate general opposed the stay application, saying that the election for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor could not be stopped because the impugned amendment was unanimously approved by the provincial assembly lawmakers, including the MPA belonging to the petitioner’s party.

He said that the rights of several other candidates who are contesting the poll after the amendment would be jeopardised if any restraining order is passed with regard to the election. He requested the court to dismiss the stay application.

The bench then turned down the petitioner’s counsel’s request to stop the election for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor until the decision of the petition. The court, however, observed that the election would not affect the merit of the petition, which would be heard on June 22.

Rehman, who was elected North Nazimabad UC-8 chairman, said in his petition that the impugned amendment was promulgated and deemed to have taken force on and from December 31, 2021, whereby a past and closed electoral process had been infringed upon by making an allowance for an unelected person to be elected to the post of chairman or mayor.