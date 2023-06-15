DHA issues mandatory evacuation notices to residents

While the threat of the likely impact of Cyclone Biparjoy looms large in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), the authorities seemed to be indecisive about mandatory or voluntary evacuation of the area until late Wednesday.

The District South deputy commissioner’s office, however, later issued an order on Wednesday addressed to the director security of the Pakistan Defence Officers Housing Authority or DHA, saying that in light of the alert issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for the tropical cyclone, the authority has been directed to take precautionary measures for disaster mitigation in larger public interest.

The DC office requested the DHA to take all necessary measures for safe evacuation of public as assessed and recommended by the DHA.

Speaking to The News, DHA spokesperson Farrukh Rizvi said that initially they had issued voluntary evacuation notices and were waiting for a notification from the commissioner office. After the deputy commissioner office notified the safe evacuation order, he said, they had resorted to issuing mandatory evacuation notices in a few areas, such as Sea View Apartments and Darakhshan area, including from houses near Do Darya.

When asked about Emaar Pakistan, he said, Emaar Pakistan can withstand the wind pressure and the construction is very much above the sea level. If the situation worsened, he said, further evacuation orders could be released.

The housing authority took to Twitter to inform its residents about the measures it had taken. Until the filing of this story in their last tweet they mentioned Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenues and Do Darya as the imminent threat and urged the residents of these areas to evacuate.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, the DHA had announced voluntary evacuation would start from Chota Bukhari, Chota Shahbaz, Nishat, Seaview Apartments and Darakhshan area. Earlier, it also tweeted voluntary evacuation from Emaar Pakistan, but later did not mention it in any of its tweets.

Meanwhile, the DHA has formed Mobile Relief and Recovery Centres (MRRCS) at different locations: Imambargah Yasrab, Hafiz Cross Nishat, Saba Cross Rahat, DHA SVC Directorate in DHA Phase VIII, DHA Creek Vistas Campus, Phase VIII, SKBZ College Phase VI, DHACSS campus Khayaban-e-Hilal, Phase VII and DA Degree College, Phase VI.

The DHA has requested its residents to store clean water, restrict outdoor movement during the storm and secure their solar panels as loose or untightened solar panels are a massive threat to life and property.

As for the dug up areas in DHA, their spokesperson said that they have done backup filling in areas where work has been completed. He said that they have installed 25-cusec power 14 pumps at the seafront while a few have been installed at various intersections to pump water out of the area.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon visited different areas of the city on Wednesday and monitored the evacuation process after the storm warnings.

Due to Cyclone Biparjoy, he said, there are high chances of heavy rainfalls with gusty winds in the city. He said that all the civic agencies are on high alert and the National Disaster Management Authority is in close coordination with every department of the city. The commissioner monitored the evacuation of residents from hazardous buildings and removal of billboards throughout the city. He said the residents of Mubarak Village, Hawksbay, Saddar Aram Bagh, Keamari, Moosa Goth, Haji Muhammad Goth should exercise extreme caution and refrain from getting out of their homes. He appealed to the citizens to stay away from electric poles and wires.

Memon said dozens of extremely dangerous buildings have been vacated, while many of the billboards have been removed from the city’s streets and buildings. The director general of the Sindh Building Control Authority told the commissioner that the evacuation process from the hazardous buildings is still underway.

The commissioner appealed to the residents of the extremely dangerous buildings to evacuate for their own good and asked them to cooperate with the authorities. He said Thursday and Friday are the days when the effects of the cyclone could be felt the most.