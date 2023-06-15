Karachi braces for cyclone-induced heavy rains

In a bid to ensure public safety in light of the potential threats posed by Cyclone Biparjoy, authorities in Karachi imposed Section 144, a legal provision restricting the assembly of individuals, which was violated by over 20 people on Wednesday.

The District South police took swift action and apprehended the offenders at Sea View. Despite the imposition of Section 144 and the blocking of routes leading to Sea View, several young individuals managed to reach the area, prompting the South Zone police to take immediate action.

The authorities had issued warnings regarding the impending cyclone and urged citizens to stay away from the coastal areas due to the risk posed by high tides and strong winds.

The District South police stated that the arrested individuals were taken into custody as they were found heading towards the sea, in direct violation of the imposed restrictions. These individuals disregarded the safety measures put in place to protect them and potentially endangering their lives. Subsequently, cases have been registered against all those arrested for their non-compliance with Section 144.

Army operation

The Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief operations continue in view of Cyclone Biparjoy, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the evacuation process of the residents of coastal areas to safe places is going on vigorously. Late at night, the Pakistan Army released the data of people who were shifted to safe places. More than 82 per cent of the population has been shifted to safe locations and the evacuation process will be completed by Wednesday night.

According to the data, so far out of 73,843, 60,442 people have been shifted to safe locations. The troops of the Pakistan Army have established nine relief camps in Thatta, 14 in Sajawal and Badin, besides a few more on other locations.

As per instructions from the Karachi corps commander, the shifting process of people to the safe locations will be completed by tonight in any case. Rangers and Pakistan Army troops have been ordered to remain on high alert for the next 72 hours.

The statement further said that the military personnel will render full support to the civil administration in the field, and the Pakistan Army will help the nation in this difficult time.

91pc people evacuated

The evacuation of people from the coastal areas of Sindh is currently underway due to the threat posed by Cyclone Biparjoy.

The government of Sindh has successfully relocated 91 per cent of the population to safe locations.

According to a statement by Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Sindh minister for information out of the 74,343 individuals residing in the areas were expected to be severely affected by the storm, 67,367 people have already been moved to safe places.

He mentioned that 91 per cent of the people residing in the coastal areas had been successfully relocated. Specifically, 13,000 individuals from Kati Bandar, 5,000 from Ghorabari, 11,560 individuals from Shaheed Fazil Rahoo, 8,300 from Sajawal, 8,165 from Jati, and 4,872 from Kharo Chan have been shifted to safe locations.

Rain in Karachi

Different areas of Karachi received light rain and drizzle on Wednesday under the influence of a powerful cyclonic storm that is around 310 away from the city coast, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

The PMD predicted thunderstorm and rain with few heavy falls and accompanied with squally winds of 60-80 km/hour in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naoshehro Feroze and Sanghar districts between June 15 and 16.

The meteorological department on Wednesday forecast widespread thunderstorm rain with some heavy falls and squally winds in coastal and south-eastern districts of Sindh, while the weather will remain hot and partly cloudy over most parts of the province. The weather remained dry in most parts of the province during the previous 24 hours; however, Badin reported 1.4mm and Chhore 0.8mm rain.