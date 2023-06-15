‘Pakistan strictly follows WADA rules’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari Wednesday said that strict implementation of the WADA rules is being ensured in Pakistan to prevent and discourage use of prohibited drugs among the athletes.

The minister expressed these views while addressing the 18th Asia/Oceania Region Inter-Government Ministerial meeting/conference on Anti-Doping in Sports in Colombo. The meeting was held under the supervision of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) where the ministers and representatives of 39 countries in Asia Pacific region including WADA top officials participated.

The main objective of the conference was to educate sports authorities about the negative effects of the use of banned body stimulants and drug abuse which is spreading like epidemic in society. During the conference, the implementation of WADA recommendations was reviewed by the member countries.

Mazari while addressing the conference said that the WADA rules have been given legal cover by the government of Pakistan while awareness about doping and anti-doping is being highlighted among the athletes.

He added that the National Anti-Doping Agency has also been formed in Pakistan which is actively playing its role, adding that WADA rules are strictly followed. “WADA rules are strictly implemented with a zero tolerance policy. We are working to make Pakistan a doping-free country where every athlete will have to follow the rules in letter and spirit. Pakistani athletes’ activities are strictly monitored to ensure transparency.”

Mazari said that the use of prohibited drugs is extremely harmful for the athletes. “Strict action will be taken against anyone who is found involved in doping or use of performance-enhancing drugs.”

During the conference, the minister also met with the sports ministers of different Asian countries and discussed issues of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral cooperation in the field of sports.