PM Initiative to benefit athletes, federations too

ISLAMABAD: Budding players and leading federations will also get their share in the Rs5 billion ‘Prime Minister’s Initiative for the Promotion of Sports’ besides the development of infrastructure in the selected cities across the country.

‘The News’ in its exclusive story published on June 9, revealed details of the PM Programme. On Wednesday, a high-level meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat to give these recommendations a final shape.

“A meeting was aimed at making some adjustments in the Rs5 billion mega PM Sports Initiative programme. We are in the process of preparing a defined programme that will ensure support for the elite athletes as well as for leading federations which would promise results in days to come. The meeting participated by all the high-ups was aimed at bringing the best out of the mega package that is being introduced for the very first time in Pakistan. Under the special direction of the prime minister, we are looking forward to supporting leading athletes and federations which will be an addition in the Package,” a well-placed source said.

When ‘The News’ asked how much amount will be spent on the athletes’ training, exposure and for federations to evolve their programme for players grooming, the official said that around Rs2 billion is expected to be spent on players grooming and exposure.

“Around Rs2 billion are expected to be spent on players grooming that will be done in coordination with respective federations,” he said.

Pakistan sports infrastructure development will get Rs3 billion. The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has been given the task to finalise the infrastructure plans.

“Besides the Ministry for IPC officials, the PSB officials also attended the meeting. The PSB has been given a mandate to finalise the infrastructural development according to the importance of that particular area and city.”

The proposed projects are expected to be completed during the next three years and are separate from the one falling in Rs2 billion annual development budget which has already been announced in the financial budget 2023-24.

The special budget under the head of ‘Prime Minister’s Initiative for the Promotion of Sports’ will see infrastructure projects in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK.

The projects in Punjab cities of Multan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Toba Tek Singh are on the cards.

In Sindh, Tando Mohammad Khan, Mitiari, Karachi Kashmore, Larkana, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Mirpur Khas and Kamber Shahdadkot cities could see the projects.

Construction of Sports Complex in Dera Bugti and Lasbela (Balochistan) are also expected in the project.

The proposal to construct a Multipurpose Gymnasium Hall in Rawalakot (AJK) is also on the cards while Skardu and Gilgit City Multipurpose Gymnasium Halls could well get a nod.