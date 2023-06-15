Saadi aims to end career with Asian Games medal

LAHORE: Aiming to fold his illustrious career on a golden note Pakistan’s Canada-based star karateka Saadi Abbas is mulling an option to play a handful of international events in the next few months in order to prepare for the 19th Asian Games slated to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 4.

“I will try to get a few championships in the next two and a half months which will help me prepare for the Asian Games,” Saadi told ‘The News’ in a detailed chat from Canada.

Saadi, also a former Asian champion, is the biggest medal hope of Pakistan in the Asian Games where the country’s chances of medals in other sports disciplines except javelin throw and wushu are not bright.

Saadi will be making his last-ditch effort to add to his feathers by snaring a medal in the Asian Games which is the only event where he has not yet finished at the victory podium in his medals-filled career.

Although he did not get any financial assistance for his meritorious services during his long international career he still has the passion to do something great for the country during the final stage of his career.

“You know there is no financial assistance from any side. I have stopped requesting anyone to back me as this has made me tired. The issue is if you don’t get financial assistance then you cannot implement your plans. But despite so many hurdles I have been able to achieve glory in the past and will try to end my career at a high note by taking a medal in the Asian Games,” Saadi said.

Competing in the Asian Championship slated to be held in Melaka, Malaysia, next month can help him get experience and solid practice ahead of the quadrennial event in Hangzhou. But Saadi seems a bit reluctant to flex his muscles in the continental event, saying it will cost him a lot. “I was thinking about the Asian Championship to be held in July but I don’t think I will be able to play in because it will cost me around 5000 US dollars,” said Saadi, also a former US Open champion.

“Even if I take a medal in that there will be no any financial help for me as before. I took Asian Championship gold in 2011 for which I was given only Rs500,000. I took two more bronze in the Asian Championship in 2012 and 2013 but no one bothered to reward me,” Saadi recalled.

“I think this risk will not be good. It would be better to focus on training and a few competition tours before the Asian Games which can help me take medal in the Asian Games,” said Saadi.