AWT to sponsor National Hockey Championship

KARACHI: The Army Welfare Trust (AWT) will sponsor this year's National Hockey Championship, AWT MD Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar (Retd) announced this at the agreement signing ceremony at AWT Head Office in Rawalpindi.
"We firmly believe that we must support the struggling game. We are committed to it,” said Naveed. ATW Secretary Brig Mukhtar Ahmed (Retd) stated that AWT would provide financial support to the players and coaches participating in the tournament.
The PHF President Khalid Sajjad Khokhar said: "Sponsorship will help us in this struggling phase. We are grateful to the management of AWT, especially Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar (Retd), MD AWT, for taking a keen interest in the game and providing the much-needed sponsorship."
President PHF, Brig. (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, and Secretary General Haider Hussain expressed gratitude to AWT for its contributions. During a meeting with Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar (Retd), MD AWT, PHF officials proposed the establishment of a welfare fund to support deserving hockey stalwarts.
