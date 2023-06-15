Inter-District U19 One-Day Tournament set to commence

LAHORE: The Inter-District U19 One-Day Tournament 2023 is set to commence, bringing together aspiring young cricketers from across the nation.
A total of 2,080 players have been selected to participate in the tournament, featuring 104 teams, the squads of which have been selected after nationwide trials conducted earlier this year.
The performing players from the trial matches underwent a medical examination after which the top 20 players were chosen to represent their respective sides.
The regions are Abbottabad (seven districts), AJK (five districts), Bahawalpur (seven districts), Dera Murad Jamali (five districts), Faisalabad (six districts), FATA (10 districts), Hyderabad (seven districts), Islamabad (four zones and one district), Karachi (seven zones), Lahore (three zones; six teams), Larkana (six districts), Multan (seven districts), Peshawar (five districts), Quetta (10 districts), Rawalpindi (four districts) and Sialkot (seven districts).
