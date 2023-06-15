S Korea sues N Korea over liaison office demolition

SEOUL: South Korea said on Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit seeking damages from North Korea for the 2020 demolition of a liaison office.
The office was established in 2018 with funding from Seoul at an industrial zone near the border in North Korean territory, as South Korea´s then-president Moon Jae-in pressed for a diplomatic breakthrough with Pyongyang.
But after that process collapsed and relations deteriorated, North Korea demolished the building in June 2020. “We submitted a complaint to the Seoul Central District Court to claim damages against North Korea for 44.7 billion won ($35 million),” South Korea´s unification ministry said, describing the demolition as “clearly an illegal act”.
