Germany approves funds to buy Israeli air defence system

BERLIN: German lawmakers on Wednesday approved an advance payment for the purchase of the sophisticated Arrow 3 air defence system from Israel for nearly four billion euros ($4.3 billion).
The budget committee in the lower house of parliament gave the green light for an initial payment of 560 million euros, a committee source told AFP.
The long-range Arrow 3 system, designed to shoot down missiles above the Earth´s atmosphere, is powerful enough to offer protective cover for neighbouring European Union states.
The committee also approved around 950 million euros for the purchase of six German-made Iris-T SLM air defence systems, the source said.
The Arrow 3 system is expected to cost up to 3.99 billion euros in total, according to finance ministry documents seen by AFP.
The money will come from a landmark 100-billion-euro fund unveiled by Chancellor Olaf Scholz to bolster the country´s defences in the wake of Russia´s invasion of Ukraine.
The announcement marked a major turnaround for Germany after years of under-investment in the armed forces.
