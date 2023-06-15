Saudi Arabia’s MBS heads to France

PARIS: Saudi Arabia´s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was on Wednesday heading to France where he will meet President Emmanuel Macron, with Paris seeking intensified support from the oil-rich kingdom for Ukraine against Russia´s invasion.

Macron´s office said the two would speak on Friday over lunch at the president´s Elysee Palace, adding that they would discuss “especially the war in Ukraine and its consequences for the rest of the world”.

The de-facto ruler, known widely as “MBS”, is no stranger to France, owning the opulent Chateau Louis XIV near Versailles outside Paris, a modern building that seeks to replicate the look of French imperial palaces.