European Parliament backs AI regulations

STRASBOURG, France: Members of the European Parliament voted on Wednesday in favour of introducing the first set of regulations governing artificial intelligence.

The overwhelming majority of MEPs backed the measures, designed to prohibit AI systems deemed to carry unacceptable levels of risk.

In total, 499 MEPs voted in favour, with 28 voting against and 93 abstentions. Amendments to allow for the use of facial recognition in limited circumstances were defeated. Member states will now enter talks with the parliament to decide the final shape of the law.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) welcomed the outcome of the vote and said the proposed ban on the use of real-time facial recognition technology (FRT) in public spaces represents a significant blow to the Government’s plans to introduce FRT for An Garda Síochána.

“The Parliament has recognised the significant risks inherent in FRT and definitively moved to protect the rights of EU citizens,” said Liam Herrick, Executive Director, ICCL.

Brussels and the United States agreed last month to release a common code of conduct on AI to develop standards among democracies.

“Is this the right time for Europe to regulate AI? My answer is resolutely yes -- it is the right time because of the profound impact AI has,” MEP Dragos Tudorache said during Tuesday´s parliamentary debate in Strasbourg.