Arab states account for quarter of record Israel arms exports

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli defence exports hit an all-time high of $12.5 billion last year, with Arab countries that recently established ties accounting for nearly a quarter of purchase contracts, officials said on Wednesday.

The defence ministry, which oversees and approves the exports of Israel´s defence industries, said one quarter of deals were for drone systems, with “missiles, rockets and air defence systems” making up another 19 percent.

Ministry figures show total exports have doubled over the past nine years. A breakdown of the regions to which the goods are exported showed a leap among Abraham Accords countries from $853 million (nine percent) in 2021 to $2.96 billion (24 percent) in 2022.