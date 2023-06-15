Fake Twitter ‘blondes’ promote UAE climate summit

PARIS: Researchers call them the “American blondes” -- bright-eyed environmentalists tweeting passionately in support of the UAE and its handling of the forthcoming COP28 climate summit. The only problem? They are not real.

Ben, Brianna, Emma, Caitlin and Chloe exude a refreshing optimism about the role of the Gulf state and its COP28 chief, oil executive Sultan Al Jaber, in promoting climate action.

Their sultry profile shots look like drawings from a fantasy novel -- apparently concocted using an AI-powered picture generator. Their names, locations and environmental credentials do not appear together elsewhere online.

They said COP28 had reported activity by the suspect accounts to Twitter and had asked the platform to take “immediate action to stop these activities”.