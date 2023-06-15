Chinese pair charged with murder of South Korean influencer

PHNOM PENH: A Cambodian court has charged a Chinese couple with murder after a popular South Korean influencer´s body was dumped in a pit on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.

The Chinese couple, who run a medical clinic, were arrested last week after the body of BJ Ahyeong was found, according to a Cambodian police report.

Lai Wenshao, 30, and Cai Huijuan, 39, testified to police that they abandoned the woman´s body after she had seizures and died while receiving treatment at their clinic on June 4, the report said.

Prosecutor Plang Sophal told AFP that Lai and Cai were charged on Tuesday with “murder accompanied by torture”.