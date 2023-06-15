Not for sale

Lakes and other natural sites ought to be open to the public, but in Skardu access to Kasora Lake has been restricted by nearby resorts and hotels, which are now charging a fee for entry. Private companies cannot just own whole lakes and rivers. This practice ought to be illegal and the Gilgit-Baltistan administration should restore public access to the lake immediately.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
