Personal growth

Learning new skills is crucial for personal and professional growth. As the world continues to evolve rapidly, individuals need to develop new competencies to stay relevant and competitive in the job market. However, the process of learning new skills can be challenging, and people often face various barriers that hinder their progress. A common barrier to learning new skills is self-doubt, which instils a lack of belief in one’s ability to learn new things.

These negative beliefs can be a result of past experiences or societal messages. In order to grow as individuals, we must learn to turn a deaf ear to negative opinions while also learning how to incorporate constructive criticism.

Mohsin Imtiaz

Karachi